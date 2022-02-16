Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Strive Masiyiwa Purchases 520 Shares

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($51.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,978.08).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,835 ($51.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,884.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,941.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38). The company has a market cap of £98.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76.

Get Unilever alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($46.01) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.83) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,175 ($56.50).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.