Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Strive Masiyiwa Purchases 520 Shares

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($51.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,978.08).
Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,835 ($51.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,884.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,941.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38). The company has a market cap of £98.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.87%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
