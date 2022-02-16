Unitrade Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $146,176.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00105356 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

