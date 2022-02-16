Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,142. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

