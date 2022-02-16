Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.91. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 34,712 shares.

UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $871.25 million, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 188.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

