URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.66

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.66 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 162.22 ($2.20). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 162.22 ($2.20), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

Get URU Metals alerts:

In related news, insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £198,404 ($268,476.32).

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.