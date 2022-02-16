US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Up 62.7% in January

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the January 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $6,459,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,167,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,166. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

