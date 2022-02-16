UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.