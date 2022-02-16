UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.