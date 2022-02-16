Vanguard Energy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,147 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,022% compared to the average volume of 357 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.73 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

