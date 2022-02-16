Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 550,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

