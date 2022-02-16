Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.8% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 97,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

