Vestcor Inc Has $17.65 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888,850. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

