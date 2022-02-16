Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 390,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

