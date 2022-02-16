Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 288 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.94. 85,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,759 shares of company stock valued at $39,396,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

