Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 536 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.15.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

