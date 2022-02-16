Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1,856.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28,646.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 256,102 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded down $6.91 on Wednesday, reaching $214.09. 1,046,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.78 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $582.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

