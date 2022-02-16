Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $762.09 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,421,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 828,135 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $762,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $227.96. 139,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

