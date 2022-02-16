Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,898 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. 121,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.