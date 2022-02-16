Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

LMT stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.38. 39,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,365. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $398.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.78 and its 200 day moving average is $355.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.