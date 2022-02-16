Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 295.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.64. The stock had a trading volume of 428,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,682. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.