Walker & Dunlop, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

WD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $139.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.