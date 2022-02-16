Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,140,654. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average is $222.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

