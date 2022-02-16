Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $436.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

