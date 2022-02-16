Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 992,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after buying an additional 330,351 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,292,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after buying an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 241,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 62,568 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 3,128,662 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

