Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.44. The stock had a trading volume of 317,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

