Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.22. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Weber shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2,431 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

