Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $4.99 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
