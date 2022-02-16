Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $4.99 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

