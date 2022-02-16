Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE: LH):

2/14/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $344.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $320.00.

2/11/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $350.00.

2/4/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $292.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, LabCorp has outperformed its industry. In the third quarter of 2021, LabCorp’s overall base Business improved 14.6%. Covance Drug Development delivered higher sales on strong base business growth. In terms of COVID-19 response, in the third quarter, LabCorp experienced greater-than-anticipated COVID testing volumes. The company’s recent receipt of the FDA’s EUA for a combined COVID and flu-at-home collection kit is another upside. On projection of an improved outlook for the rest of the year, the company has raised its full-year guidance. Notably, LabCorp exited the third quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. However, the earnings figure declined on a year-over-year basis. Diagnostics revenues in the quarter were significantly impacted by decelerating demand for COVID-19 testing.”

1/28/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $294.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

12/20/2021 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $332.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LH opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $289.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,156,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

