Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 828,392 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,347,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

PM stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. 78,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,075. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $110.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.