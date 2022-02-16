Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.88 Billion Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.78% of Airbnb worth $1,880,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 99.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.21.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.