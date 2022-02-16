Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,218,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 746,650 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,822,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.25. 725,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.74 and a 200-day moving average of $311.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

