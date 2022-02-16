West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.