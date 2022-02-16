Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.57.

WDC traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,998. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Western Digital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

