Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:WLL opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
