Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WLL opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 46.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

