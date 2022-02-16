Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

