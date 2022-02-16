Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.21.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
