WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE)’s share price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.39. Approximately 792,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 908,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,995,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000.

