Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,352.39

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,352.39 ($58.90) and traded as high as GBX 4,557 ($61.66). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,549 ($61.56), with a volume of 349,344 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIZZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($71.72) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.12) to GBX 6,000 ($81.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,117.50 ($69.25).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,352.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,643.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.87), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,487,144.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

