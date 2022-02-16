WM Technology (MAPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

A number of research firms have commented on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

