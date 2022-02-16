Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $33.98 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.03. 174,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,242,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,765 shares of company stock valued at $71,840,966. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.