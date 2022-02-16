Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of YLWDF opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

