Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

