Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $2.09. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $90,879,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

