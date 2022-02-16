Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Banner posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $10,001,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

