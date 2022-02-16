Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $14.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,338. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

