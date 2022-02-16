Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

JJSF traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.91. 74,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $609,405 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

