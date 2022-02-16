Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce $4.28 EPS

Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $9.39. REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,988. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.92.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

