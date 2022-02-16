Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

