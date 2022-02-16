Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) to Hold

Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.
Ads-Tec Energy Company Profile
