Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

