Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to “Hold”

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 274,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,994. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.13. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

