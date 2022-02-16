ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Cap Tops $464,913.42

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $464,913.42 and approximately $181.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00211730 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.00431004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00060454 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

